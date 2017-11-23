Huttoft girl Kira is ‘Young Musician of the Year’

Louth Male Voice Choir held its 28th annual ‘Young Musician of The Year’ competition at Louth Methodist Church on November 11.

The competition, which is open to anyone in Lincolnshire, is divided between three age categories.

The winner of the junior category was Euan Braddish on the cello, and the winner of the intermediate category was singer, Theodore Sargent.

The senior and overall winner was Kira Roberts from Huttoft, who played the euphonium.

The awards were presented by District Councillor Adam Grist.