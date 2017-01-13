‘I would prefer an over reaction than no action’- Residents praise for flood response on East Coast

Residents in Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe have praised the efforts of the emergency service who spent hours tirelessly preparing for a possible flood surge on Thursday evening (January 12).

All of the local authorities pulled all of their resources together after receiving worrying news from the Met Office that a storm surge could hit the East Coast.

Following devastating floods across the region in 2013, everyone made sure they were prepared in case it flooded again.

But luckily the high tides of this morning (Friday) passed at around 6.30am without incident.

Now residents in the town are praising the efforts of those who stuck it out all night, so others could sleep soundly in their beds.

Resident Michelle Addison said: “I thought everyone involved was brilliant.

“We didn’t flood but we now know that we have a good flood plan, very efficient and went into action quickly.

“I would sooner prefer an over reaction than no action.”

Shelly Nicholls said: “We are just out of the risk area, but would like to thank the EA for plenty of warning.

“The Emergency Services, the Coastguard and the Army are all doing a stellar job.”

Kay Gregory said: “Felt very safe because of having such a big army and police presence to advise us.”

The area is still on alert for a possible storm surge later today and also risk of flooding from this evenings high due, do to come in at around 7pm.

What did you think of the preparations? Was it great or too much?

