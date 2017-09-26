‘If you want us to pay 20p, clean the toilets!’: Your message to council ahead of public toilets charge decision

Residents and visitors will not be queueing up to pay 20p to use the toilets in East Lindsey – unless the council cleans them.

That is the message for East Lindsey’s executive board, which meets tonight (Wednesday) to decide on whether to impose the charge at 13 of the 24 public conveniences across the district, estimated to raise a gross amount of £250k, or 30p raising £375k.

East Lindsey District Council are considering charging to use the public toilets. ANL-170926-124738001

Skegness has five blocks of public toilets in North Parade, Tower Esplanade, Briar Way, Tower Gardens and Lumley Square. The ones in Princes Parade are now closed.

Since our online story was published announcing the proposals, you have had quite a lot to say to help the councillors make their decision.

The main point being raised is that if the council does impose a charge, the toilets should at least be clean.

Joan Parr said: “I tried to use the toilets at the Hildred car park yesterday lunchtime. First one was one smeared with, yes you can imagine. Second one, no lock. Two more, no paper. Another, bowl full of paper.

“Needless to say I waited until I got elsewhere. Also someone was trying to wash her hands and found two soap dispensers empty.”

Joanne Smith agreed: “Absolutely filthy toilets in Hildreds Centre. Smell foul and never cleaned.

“Don’t mind paying if they are cleaned regularly. Always says ‘attendant on duty’ but you never see one. Absolutely disgusting.”

Lynne Sollis asked: “How the **** can they expect us to pay to use filthy toilets. Totally disgusting.”

And Gary Martin added: “Taking the p**s.”

However other readers said they wouldn’t mind paying if the toilets were clean. Phil Kemp said: “A charge can be made that pays for the staff to be on hand to keep the loos clean.

“It is sometimes a lit more practical that having to use a council vehicle to travel around the loos in the area giving a quick clean.

“Experience has shown it can work and make money.”

The report East Lindsey’s executive board will consider tonight It outlines the findings of the scrutiny panel’s review of public

toilets.

It states: “It is also recognised that due to the significant increase in the number of visitors to the coast in the summer season, and the requirement of the Blue Flag Award that the importance of beach front toilets should not be underestimated.

”The budget for the provision for public toilets in 2017/18 is £542,800,

and there is an aspiration within the Transformation Programme to

save £200,000pa from this project.”

For those 11 remaining facilities – including Alford, Burgh le Marsh, Spilsby, Ingoldmells and Wainfleet, it is proposed that the Executive Board supports formal discussions with the relevant town and parish councils to

identify opportunities for asset transfer and/or local management.