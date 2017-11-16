Improvement works begin at Boar’s Head following Cattle Market decision

Improvement works have commenced at the former Boar’s Head pub in Louth, as East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) prepares to market the property as available for lease.

Last month, ELDC agreed to retain and tidy the public house - which is currently vacant - as part of a wider programme of refurbishment to the Cattle Market site in Newmarket.

Over the next three weeks the pub will be repainted on the outside, rotting timber will be replaced, the foliage and ivy will be tidied, and the pub will be deep-cleaned inside, before being advertised through commercial lettings agent, ‘Banks, Long and Co’ in January 2018.

In October, the Council notified the ADV Partnership – the preferred bidder for the Cattle Market site – that it no longer intended to sell the site and instead would be bringing forward a refurbishment programme to enable the Market Auctioneers to continue to operate from the facility into the future.

A detailed refurbishment programme is currently being developed.

In the meantime, ELDC has met with the Auctioneers, who have a protected tenancy on the site, to discuss their future lease arrangements. The Auctioneers and ELDC are discussing Heads of Terms for the lease and detailed discussions remain ongoing on the finer detail of the proposed arrangements which are to be finalised.

Portfolio Holder for Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “It’s good news that the Boar’s Head will soon be advertised for lease. It’s a pub that with a new lease of life could be a real asset to the economy of Louth.

“I’m also pleased the Auctioneers have been able to meet with us to discuss their lease and we look forward to finalising the detail of this in the coming weeks so they can bring forward proposals for increasing use of the site on more days of the week for the benefit of Louth.

“Louth Auctioneers are making arrangements to facilitate a discussion amongst key local partners to help them explore good practice from other areas of the country where Livestock Markets also host other activities and events.”