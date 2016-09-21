In Bloom success for Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea

In Bloom success has once again hit the coast with Mablethorpe retaining its Silver Gilt Award and Sutton on Sea keeping hold of its Silver.

Committee members of Mablethorpe In Bloom were delighted to receive the news the town had retained its Silver Gilt Award.

Sutton on Sea also kept on to its Silver Award.

Plus as an added bonus, a special award was given to the Golf Road display on the edge of town, praising the artistic development and heritage interpretation.

Karen Froggatt from the In Bloom committee in Mablethorpe, said: “It was great news that Mablethorpe once again retained its Silver Gilt Award in the East Midlands in Bloom Competition.

“The judges praised the floral displays on Golf Road corner, the Dolphin and boat, Bobby’s Snack Shack and Linkage Green. The judges were also very impressed with the community efforts evidenced in Trusthorpe at the allotments and St Peters Annexe.”

Ms Froggatt added: “I would like to pass on my thanks to all those who have supported us and taken part in the In Bloom Campaign, we could not have done it without you.

“Not forgetting all the efforts of the In Bloom Committee who continue to work hard weeding, planting and raising awareness of the In Bloom Campaign.

“The judges have given us a few ideas with regards to areas for improvement and development for next year and we will look forward to getting started on In Bloom 2017.”

Sutton on Sea has remained in the silver and retained their award, after only taking part in the competition for two years.

Sutton on Sea Gardening Group were also very pleased to hear that they had improved on their scorings from last year. As an added bonus for Sutton, the Rev Bill Baker Court Retirement Home also received a judges award, highlighting their design and maintainance work.

Sue Neville from Sutton on Sea Gardening Group said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone for their on-going support. We are really pleased to have retained our Silver Award.

“A big thank you must go out to Greenaway Waste Management and Woodthorpe Garden Centre for their plant donations, everyone who supported us with this year’s In Bloom judging and, of course finally to recognise the hard work and dedication of the committee members who work tirelessly to keep Sutton on Sea looking lovely.

“Preparations are now under way for next year’s competition. Hopefully we will go from strength to strength.”