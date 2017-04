The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance touched down in Mablethorpe this afternoon (Monday) which resulted in an individual being airlifted to hospital.

Alford and Mablethorpe Police were also on scene, alongside the local fire service and ambulance crews to help with the incident.

The police posted on social media that they were assisting with a ‘medical incident’.

The incident took place at around 2.30pm.

No further details are available at this time.