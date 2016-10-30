Indie comedy to be shown by Louth Film Club

Award-winning indie comedy film of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is to be screened at Louth Film Club on Monday, October 31 (Halloween night).

The film is about the life of a high school student which is transformed after he befriends a classmate who has cancer.

Despite this scenario there is not one ounce of Love Story sentimentality in this highly original and witty American ‘indie’, directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

The film stars Thomas Mann, Olivia Cooke, R.J Cyler and Jon Bernthal and premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival to a standing ovation.

It starts at 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth. Tickets are £4 for LFC members and standard cinema prices for non-members and concessions.

See full details of club screenings online via: www.louthfilmclub.com.