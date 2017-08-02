Ironman World Championships dream challenge for Grimoldby woman

A Grimoldby woman is taking time out from para-cycling to pursue her dream of competing in the Ironman World Championships.

Single mum Liz McTernan, (52) is currently taking a year out from competitive hand-cycling to concentrate her efforts on the ultimate challenge which she is set to undertake in Hawaii in October.

The Ironman World Championships consists of a swim, bike and run. For hand- cyclists like Liz, she will take the gruelling challenge of a 2.4-mile rough water swim, an 112-mile hand-cycle ride and a 26.2 marathon in a racing wheelchair.

“It has always been my dream to compete in an Ironman, since I started in para-triathlon aged 45 in 2011,” Ms McTernan said.

“It is an iconic race - the ultimate individual endurance race to test yourself in.”

Liz recently raced in Luxembourg last month, which covered a 1.9km swim, 90km hand-cycle ride and a 21.1km run in her race wheelchair - the equivalent to half the Ironman distance.

After competing here, it enabled Liz to qualify to take part in the main Ironman event in October.

“Training for an Ironman is a journey of self-discovery, developing my strength and endurance in three sports as well as my mental strength.”

If Liz completes the challenge, she will be only the second female handcyclist in the world to do it.

Look out for Liz, as you may see her training in and around Grimoldby, Louth and the Lincolnshire Wolds over the coming months.

Liz is funding the entire trip and equipment herself and is looking for sponsors to help her on her way as well as seeing if she can get a faster and more aerodynamic racing bike.

1If you would like to sponsor Liz or find out more about her journey, please email: lizmcternan@me.com.