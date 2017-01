ELDC will have to pay £5,350 to update their 75 parking meters across the district, ahead of the introduction of the new 12-sided one pound coin which will enter circulation in March.

An ELDC spokesman said that 47 ‘Metric’ parking machines will have their validators replaced at a cost of £4,370, while their 28 ‘Cale’ parking machines will have their validators sequentially updated at a cost of £980.

Find out more about the new £1 coin at www.royalmint.com.