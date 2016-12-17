It’s a whole new world of panto fun

This year’s panto of Aladdin is now being performed at Grimsby Auditorium from now until Monday, December 26.

Go and see if Aladdin, a poor Chinese boy, can win the heart of the beautiful princess.

With a law decreeing that the princess can only marry a prince, and the evil Abanazar (Nigel Pivaro) up to no good, it looks as though Aladdin’s dream may never come true.

And he’s not the only one! Aladdin’s mum Widow Twankey, has got the mixed up Chinese laundry blues; her other son Wishee Washee is being particularly unhelpful; and they’re also very poor...

If only Aladdin could make his fortune and then all their dreams could come true.

Don’t miss out on seeing this Disney classic being adapted for the stage, an evening of fun for all the family.

Tickets for the panto are £15.50 for adults and children and a family ticket (two adults, two children) is £55.

For more information on the dates the panto is on and to book tickets, please visit: http://grimsbyauditorium.org.uk.