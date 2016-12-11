It’s panto time in Louth - Oh yes it is!

It’s that time of year again for the Louth Playgoers Riverhead Theatre - it is pantomime time!

It is only four weeks until the theatre will be putting on old favourite Dick Whittington, Oh yes it is and what a show it is shaping up to be.

The cast consisting of 11 principals, 18 chorus, 10 Ratlings and over 40 dancers are all working incredibly hard to bring this wonderful story to life, and it is such a pleasure being able to lead them, says director Frances Bridle.

“This is the third pantomime I’ve had the pleasure to direct for Louth Playgoers in the last four years,” said Frances.

“It is an absolute thrill for me to be able to work with such a fab team of volunteers and I have absolutely no doubt that you’ll fall in love with the end result.

“Trust me when I say you will not be disappointed, everyone is working really hard to put on a great show.”

The panto is taking place from Friday, January 6, to Saturday, January 14.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for under-18s and are still available either via our box office on 01507600350 or 24 hours a day at www.louthplaygoers.com - book today, oh yes you should!