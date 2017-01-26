It’s panto time in Mablethorpe

The New Maltby Players present their annual pantomime - this year it’s Dick Whittington.

It will be performed at the Leicester Children’s Holiday Centre in Quebec Road, Mablethorpe.

All funds raised from the panto is in aid of the children’s holiday centre.

The panto will be held this Friday, January 27, at 7.30pm; Saturday, January 28, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm; and their final show is on Sunday, January 29, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for children and a family ticket is £12, consisting of two adults and two children.

You can purchase tickets from Gerardos in Victoria Road or by calling: 01507 477373.

For further details about the show, please call Helen on: 07930200588.