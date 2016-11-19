It’s so much more than just Louth Golf Club - Community facilities available for all

Louth Golf Club may seem like your traditional golf club from the outside - but on the inside it’s so much more.

Keith West, vice chairman of the board at the Crowtree Lane-based club, has highlighted the impressive facilities could benefit the entire community.

He said: “This club is owned by the members themselves/shareholders.

“It has been running in Louth for the last 50 years.

“The club is open to people of all ages and abilities and we are always ready to welcome new members.

“The facilities we have span so much further than just the standard golf club so we’d encourage everyone to pop up and see what we have.

“Apart from that, we also have a cracking view of the Lincolnshire Wolds and you can even see the Humber Estuary.”

The club can offer a room for community group use and there is a hair salon, ‘bodi’ therapy, and ample parking for restaurant users.

The restaurants caters for group bookings and offers a wide selection of cuisines. They serve both lunchtime and evenings meals, and they even have holiday lets .

Mr West added: “We offer a warm welcome to all and we are happy for people to use our facilities.

“We are open to the general public, not just club members.”

•To find out more on the variety of facilities at Louth Golf Club, call 01507 603681, or visit their website via: www.louthgolf.com.

You can also find the club on Facebook by searching for ‘Louth Golf Club’.