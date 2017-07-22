It’s top marks at Tetney following WI contests

Tetney WI saw a record number of entries - 178 in total - for their annual show and the judges - Barbara Stewart, baking; Mandy Ware, flowers, and Helen Sharp, handicrafts - were all very impressed with the standard of entries.

The winner of each class was presented with a certificate by WI Advisor Norma Booth, who then went on to present the cups to the overall winners.

Mrs Booth is pictured above, left, presenting the Kemp Cup for the most points in show to Keitha Eames.

Full details of winners are listed on the left.