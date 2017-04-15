IT training on offer for East Lindsey residents

East Lindsey District Council has arranged a series of IT training sessions to support residents who wish to learn how to use a computer.

The sessions, run in conjunction with County Linx Radio, will take place in the station’s club bus.

Training will be taking place locally in Alford’s Market Place on Tuesday, May 9; The Station Sports car park, Mablethorpe on Wednesday, May 10 and The Village Hall, Pinfold Lane in Holton le Clay on Thursday, May 11.

Plus there will be a training session in Louth on Friday, May 12 at the Kiln Lane car park.

There will be a few session times throughout those days, from 9am-11am, 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm.

Each session can accommodate up to six people including wheelchair users.

The sessions will be tailored to your individual needs and will include how to set up an email account, how to access the internet, as well as learning how to access the council’s services online.

Each person taking part will receive a username and password.

This will enable users to complete other IT training from training provider UKonline thereafter either on a computer at home.

Or you will be able to get access from a community location that has the internet available.

In November, the council launched a series of improvements to its online services.

This included a MyAccount portal to make completing transactions online with the council easier.

To reserve your place on the IT training please call 01507 601111 or visit your local Customer Access Point.

Places on the courses wil be booked on a first come first served basis, so book early to avoid disappointment.