Jack is excelling at life through a lens

The newest member of the Royal Air Force Coningsby Photographic Team is celebrating a job he loves and his recent promotion.

Leading Aircraftman Jack Welson, who joined the Royal Air Force as a photographer in September 2014, has just received promotion to Senior Aircraftman.

Life through the lens at RAF Coningsby EMN-151223-081235001

Jack is the first in his family to join the RAF and explained why he was drawn to the trade.

“I really enjoyed Photography as a hobby, mainly photographing my friends taking part in motocross sports,” he said.

“When I saw that the RAF had a photographer trade, I knew that it would give me a secure, interesting career with the chance to develop a skill with an accredited qualification.”

On completion of Photographic Trade Training at the Defence School of Photography at Royal Air Force Cosford, Jack, from Telford in Shropshire, was posted to RAF Coningsby.

Having received his promotion, Jack is now able to take on photographic tasks without any requirement for supervision.

“I’m really pleased that I will be able to go out unsupervised – this frees up the others and means I can really be a useful part of the team,” he added.

The highlights of his time at RAF Coningsby, so far, have been the visit by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and the Lincolnshire Lancaster Association Members Day.

Jack’s favourite photograph is the one he took of the Prince with Group Captain Attridge and Air Marshal Macfadyen, shown right.

“I was really pleased with that image – it captured the relaxed atmosphere of the day after the formal inspection had taken place,” said Jack.

“They all look pleased and seemed to be enjoying the Typhoon display.”

Jack added he has really enjoyed his time in the Royal Air Force so far and would encourage others to join,

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone interested in photography – the training is brilliant and covers so much.

“RAF Coningsby is a great unit and as a photographer, with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Typhoon aircraft based here, there are loads of opportunities to photograph the old and new.”