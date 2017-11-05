Jeremy makes a welcome return to North Thoresby vets

A North Thoresby veterinary practice has welcomed three new arrivals - including one Lincolnshire vet who is making a very happy return.

Jeremy Bodian has returned to Eastfield Veterinary Hospital after completing his Certificate in Surgery.

Jeremy, who has spent the last two years working at the Blue Cross, is also an Advanced Veterinary Practitioner certificate holder, who will oversee orthopaedic and general surgery at the practice.

As a young vet, he worked at Eastfield Vets for five years, where he met wife Sarah, a veterinary nurse, and is looking forward to returning to one of the UK’s most hi-tech veterinary hospitals.

Eastfield Vets was last year awarded veterinary hospital status by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS).

Jeremy is among three new arrivals at Eastfield, as fellow vets Claire Applewhite and Paulo Pereira are also settling into their new roles.

Jeremy said: “Eastfield Vets is a very dear place to me as I gained a lot of experience here and feel a close bond to the practice. I left to gain further experience as a vet and develop my skills. Now I have my certificates, Eastfield Vets is the best place to put my skills in practice.”

Practice Manager Lizzie Osmond added: “We have appointed some highly skilled, experienced and accomplished vets so we can continue to offer clients the best in pet healthcare.”