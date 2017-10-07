Jewellery stolen in Marshchapel burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Marshchapel, and are warning residents to be vigilant.

A home in Sea Dyke Way was broken into at some point between the September 15-18, and the police launched a public appeal this week.

A lock was broken to gain entry and jewellery was stolen.

Officers investigating would like hear from any witnesses, who should call 101 and quote incident reference number 265 of September 18.