Jez Lowe in concert at Lincoln Unison

One of the country’s top songwriters will be in concert at Lincoln this month.

Jez Lowe will feature at The Unison Club in Beaumont Fee on Friday, December 30.

Recorded by such as Fairport Convention, The Dubliners, and scores more, his songs are widely sung in clubs, festivals and concert halls the world over.

Jez has toured extensively in the UK, Ireland, America, Australia and New Zealand with his funny, challenging and topical show.

Support at the Lincoln show will come from Ed O’Dwyer and Kate Anna Tickets cost £10, which includes a buffet, and are available now from 01522 535770.