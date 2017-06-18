Join Louth Film Club for a summer affair

The story of a summer affair between two women in France during the 1970s is to be shown by Louth Film Club on Monday, June 19.

Summertime stars Izïa Higelin, who plays Delphine, the daughter of a farming couple, who goes to Paris to study.

But she ends up falling for teacher and feminist Carole, played by Cécile de France.

The film kicks off from 7.30pm.

It will be shown at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets are £4 for Louth Film Club members.

Standard cinema prices then apply for non-members of the club as well as concessions.

For more information or to see what other films on the Louth Film Club calendar for 2017, please visit their official website via: www.louthfilmclub.com.

It’s a great film, that it’s said should not be missed.