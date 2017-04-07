Jonathan prepares to ‘take a run on the wild side’ across the UK

A Mablethorpe man, who volunteers with a Louth-based homeless charity, is preparing to put on his trainers and run the entire length of Great Britain to raise cash for three good causes.

Jonathan Deans, 29, who volunteers with the local East Coast Homeless Outreach (ECHO) group, is intending to run from John O’Groats in Scotland all the way to Land’s End in Cornwall - a distance of more than one thousand miles on foot.

During the three month challenge, which will begin on May 15, Jonathan will be living an authentic ‘wild life’; camping every night, being free of technology, and eating and drinking whatever he can find - from dandelions to roadkill.

Jonathan, who lives in Mablethorpe, is hoping to raise more than £3,000 to split evenly between three good causes: ECHO, St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, and the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The hospice was chosen as a beneficiary because of the fantastic support they gave Jonathan’s dad, Henry James Deans, prior to his death at the age of 58 in May 2015.

Henry was a staunch family man, and his final wish was to be able to die at home surrounded by his family. It was the St Barnabas team that made it possible. Jonathan said: “Dad was a very good man and he touched the lives of everyone he knew and loved, but sadly he was taken from us far too quickly.”

He added: “I’m hoping to raise around a thousand pounds for each charity.

“A family member told me a few days ago that what I’m doing is inspiring - I can’t explain how much that meant to me. I hope it will inspire others too.

“After I broke up with my now ex-wife, I realised that I had spent my whole life thinking about other people.

“This is something that I want to do for me, as I have always wanted to challenge myself. If you’re afraid of something, you should do it! But the three charities are my main incentive now.”

• To sponsor Jonathan, visit his online fundraising page at: www.chuffed.org/project/i-just-felt-like-running.