Kath from Louth celebrates her 103rd birthday

A popular former dress maker from Louth has recently marked the milestone of celebrating her 103rd birthday.

Kath Wain, who is a resident at Stewton House nursing and residential care home in Louth marked the occasion surrounded by her family.

When she was asked what it felt like to be 103, her reply was that it ‘felt like a long time’.

She got a wealth of cards and flowers on her special day from all those closest to her.

Kath was born in the 1914, during the war.

She trained as a seamstress growing up with Miss Davies, who was based in Upgate, Louth.

Kath was very well known for making dresses, ballroom gowns and wedding dresses in particular.

She made them for many of the local residents as well as for people from further afield.

She enjoyed being a member and still is of the Keddington WI (Women’s Institute).

Kath was wife of the late Bud ‘Fred’ Wain.

She is a mother to three children and she also has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

