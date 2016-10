Pupils at Kidgate Academy really got into the spirit of Roald Dahl recently as they marked the 100th anniversary of his birth.

All of the students dressed up fantastically, bringing some of Roald Dahl’s most iconic books to life.

Amongst the characters dressed up was Willy Wonka and the Oompa Loompa’s, James with his Giant Peach, The Twits, and the BFG.

Even the teachers got dressed up on the day, including headteacher Paul Lidbury who came to school as Willy Wonka.