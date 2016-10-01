Kidgate Academy in Louth welcomes new headteacher

A new headteacher has been appointed at Kidgate Primary Academy, just in time to kick off the new school year.

The school welcomes back Paul Lidbury who jumped at the chance of returning to the school to accept the job after working at another school.

But Paul is no stranger to the inner workings of the school as he previously had eight years experience as the deputy headteacher.

He is now looking forward to the challenges ahead.

Mr Lidbury told the Leader: “I am honoured and proud to be the new headteacher

of Kidgate Primary Academy.

“I have a close bond with this school, having previously served as deputy headteacher for eight years.”

He added: “The Governors and I share the same vision for Kidgate’s future and are fully committed to building

on the recent ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted grading.

“The children, parents, staff and wider community have been incredibly welcoming and this has reminded me what a privilege it is for

all of us to be associated

with such a wonderful school.

“We are looking forward to an exciting future together.”