Kids enjoy fairy magic at Hubbards Hills

Over 200 children and their families took part in a ‘Fairy Door Hunt’ in Louth last month.

Taking part on National Fairy Day (June 24), the excited children - dressed in wings and tutus - visited Hubbards Hills to follow clues leading to the fairy doors and two missing fairies.

The event was organised and delivered by Magna Vitae Trust as part of the funded project ‘Get Out Get Active’.

The project encourages people to take part in all manner of outdoor physical activity to improve their health and wellbeing.

Lindsay Barratt from Magna Vitae said: “We wanted to encourage families to get active together and National Fairy Day gave us the perfect opportunity to do something a bit different. It was a very popular event and was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the time together.

“We are hoping to do another event very soon.”

Email culture@mvtlc.org to join the waiting list for future themed treasure hunt events.