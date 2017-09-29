King Edward VI Grammar School pupils in Louth are celebrated at awards evening

Students from King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth were recognised for their achievements recently at the annual awards evening.

The ceremony was held at St James’s Church in Louth.

The KS3 award winners.

Pupils across the grammar school from lower school to upper were celebrated for their success and achievements over the last year before their new school year started in September.

Headteacher at the Louth grammar school, James Lascelles said: “In addition to the many achievements made by our lower school pupils, our Y13 students have made significant personal achievements.

“This is thanks to our holistic approach to education thus helping developing them into well rounded individuals who are not just ready for university but prepared for life.

“These achievements include the stellar achievement of Warrant Officer Annie Cleve of King Edward VI Grammar School Combined Cadet Force.”

Annie Cleeve.

Mr Lascelles added that whilst Annie was at the school she had been named as the Sir John Thomson Memorial Sword winner as Best CCF (RAF) cadet in the UK.

“Annie’s achievements underscore our commitment not just to academic success but to the personal development of each of our students,” Mr Lascelles said.

Also during the evening, Scholars Awards were given to the incoming Head Boy and Head Girl for giving the main speech at the award’s evening.

They were Laura Dawson, and Jack Leeming.

Just some of the many awards presented on the night included: The Witney Prize for Modern Foreign Languages that went to student Amy Baxter; The Shaw Prize for Music and the Robertson Prize for Endeavour went to Rebecca Anderson.

The Sport Studies, Fleming Prize for Sport Study and the Warden’s Prize for Services to the Sports Department, all went to student George Johnstone; The CCF Prize for Outstanding Contribution to the CCF went to Aoife O’Brien and the Mrs Staples Prize for Performing Arts was presented to Annie Varrall.