King Edward VI pupils pay tribute to fallen heroes

King Edward VI Grammar School’s Combined Cadet Force (KEVIGS CCF) lined the pathway to St James’ Church as 1,000 members of the school community passed through the doors to listen to the school’s annual Remembrance Service.

The KEVIGS CCF allows students at King Edward’s to train with the Army and Royal Air Force, giving them unprecedented opportunities for leadership training. The CCF recently received an outstanding inspection report, confirming it status as one of the highest performers in the country. Once inside, the Cadets lined the church and filled the choir stalls.

'In honoured memory of Old Boys of this school who fell in the Great War 1914-1918'.

The annual service is a core part of the school’s commitment to the Armed Services, the Church, and to peace and diplomacy. The service remembered those from the King Edward’s community who fell during World War I and the roll of honour was read out during the service to ensure that the names of those who fell are not forgotten. Other students spoke movingly about the recent History trip to Auschwitz, whilst others recalled the bravery of former pupils who had fallen in the Second World War.

The two minute silence for the fallen was broken not by the usual bugle calls that the school has traditionally used every year, but by the haunting voices of the senior choir singing ‘For the Fallen’, composed by Douglas Guest.

The service concluded with the singing of the National Anthem and prayers for the fallen.

The Headmaster and guests returned to a smaller ceremony held at the school in the old hall, which has its own memorial board to the fallen of King Edward’s where every year a smaller, more intimate service is held after the St James’ service.

Headmaster, James Lascelles, said: “Our Service of Remembrance is always an exceptionally proud and moving service for me.

“The school truly steps up to the mark and the behaviour of the pupils was absolutely impeccable - you could have heard a pin drop during the two minute silence such was the level of respect”.