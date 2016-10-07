Labour candidate wins Louth Town Council by-election by just two votes

Labour Party candidate Julie Speed has been elected on to Louth Town Council following a tightly fought by-election in Trinity ward yesterday (October 6).

Julie was elected with 154 votes, while her sole opponent, Daniel Hadley (Conservative Party), received 152 votes.

The turnout was 17.82 per cent of the Trinity ward electorate.

This morning, Julie told the Leader: “It was a very close by-election.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be elected, especially in such a close run contest.

“I am looking forward to working for and with the people of Trinity, and together creating a community that benefits everybody.”

On the Louth & Horncastle Conservative Association website, runner-up Daniel Hadley said: “I want to firstly congratulate Julie on her victory. We both fought incredibly hard, but this time the voters have decided to stick with the status quo.

“I feel immensely proud having come so close and I’ve met so many of the incredible people of Trinity on this campaign.

“This was my first campaign and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m gutted to have not been elected, but I’ll be back!”