Labour candidate wins Louth Town Council seat in by-election

Labour Party candidate Julie Speed has been elected on to Louth Town Council following a tightly fought by-election in Trinity ward.

Julie was elected with 154 votes, while her sole opponent, Daniel Hadley (Conservative Party), received 152 votes.

Julie told the Leader: “It was a very close by-election.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be elected, especially in such a close run contest.

“I am looking forward to working for and with the people of Trinity, and together creating a community that benefits everybody.”

The turnout at the by-election was 17.82 per cent of the Trinity ward electorate.