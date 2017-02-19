Lacey Gardens pupils support Nepal school

The school council at Lacey Gardens Junior School organised a book collection for a library at a Nepalese school, through the charity ‘Lincs2Nepal’.

Charity representative Garry Goddard, visited the school to collect over 300 books donated by pupils’ families.

Lacey Gardens already sponsors two children from the school, in the Koholpur region of Nepal, and sends and receives letters and photographs from the children.

Mr Goddard said that he would name the library ‘The Lacey Gardens Library’ when he next visits Nepal in April.

The picture shows the school council with Garry Goddard with some of the donated books which he will take with him when he visits the school in April this year.