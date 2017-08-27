Ladies craft group in Sutton give Blind Society a boost

The Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society based in Louth have received a welcome boost to their funds thanks to the Enterprise Ladies Craft Group and the Coasters Line Dancers.

The craft group held a coffee morning recently at the Enterprise Hall in Sutton on Sea , which raised £322.50.

To add a little extra fun to the day, the Coasters Line Dancers put on a display of dancing and also gave the blind society a donation of £50.

Senior administrator at the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, Julie Lilley said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the ladies craft group and the line dancers for their donations.

They are always very keen to support us, which is amazing.”

The blind society currently oversees 2,000 clients across the area and the money will be used for the funding of synapptic mobile phones, to be used by those who need them.