Lady B’s Cupcakery in Mablethorpe comes out with top accolade

The owners of Lady B’s Cupcakery in Mablethorpe are all smiles after bagging the Baker of the Year Award in the 2017 Taste of Excellence Awards.

Lincolnshire Life Magazine hosts the event and recognises the county’s top businesses.

Helen and Colin Matthews, owners of Poplar Farm Shop in Sutton on Sea.

From the east coast, Lady B’s was the top winner of the evening at the awards ceremony held last week at the Engine Shed in Lincoln.

What started out as a business aiming to bring a little ‘glitz and glam’ to Mablethorpe has been transformed into a must-visit destination, now known by people both far and wide - and has helped to put the town on the map.

Lady B’s is owned by husband and wife duo June and Andy Brett.

“We are both so very thrilled and proud of what we have achieved, just shy of the five years that Lady B’s has been open for,” Andy said.

“This award is the pinnacle of our success so far.”

The Mablethorpe business, based in Victoria Road, is all about cupcakes, cheesecakes and occasion cakes - and they have received more than 10 international awards for cake design and cupcake taste over the last four and half years, presented to them at the Cake International competition in Birmingham.

“This is indeed an incredible achievement for us as we had to submit samples to Lincolnshire Life which included our cheesecake cake, cupcakes, scones, biscuits, viennese whirls and rocky road deserrts,” Andy added.

“So it’s amazing to win such a major award for what we do every day.”

Also happy to be a finalist at the awards evening was the Poplar Farm Shop in Sutton on Sea, owned by Helen and Colin Matthews.

“It was brilliant to get to the finals,” Helen said. “Especially as we’re a small, seasonal business, up against some really big businesses in an awards scheme that is highly customer led and focused.”

Not only a farm shop, there is also a vintage tearoom and craft barn on the premises, which is always a big hit with the locals living nearby.