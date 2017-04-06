Land Rover parts stolen and hidden across Lincolnshire

Nine incidents of theft of Land Rover parts, plus trailers and other metal tools and cabling, were reported in our area between March 21-28.

Police believe the stolen items are being stored in disused rural outbuildings on farm estates for later collection, across a large area stretching from Louth to Grange de Lings near Lincoln.

Police have been asking residents to remain vigilant, especially around rural and farm locations. Land Rover owners are asked to ensure their vehicle is kept secure and parked as discreetly as possible. If you have any information, or if you notice any suspicious people or vehicles, contact Lincolnshire Police immediately on 101 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.