Last chance to attend Louth’s 20th annual beer festival

The 20th annual CAMERA Beer Festival, at the King’s Head pub in Mercer Row, Louth, will finish at 11pm tonight (Sunday) after four successful days.

This year’s festival featured a special ‘Collaboration Ale’ (ABV 9.3%) produced by Black Horse Brewing and Long Hop Brewery - both based in Louth - to celebrate the festival’s 20 year anniversary.

Tony Howkins, festival organiser and Louth & District CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) branch member, told the Leader that the festival has been ‘really good’ so far, and that Friday and Saturday had been a particularly ‘fabulous’ couple of days.

Tony said: “We’ve had 20 ales - ‘20 beers for 20 years’ - and some ciders too.

“There have been fewer people here than previous years, but the people who are here have spent more money and stayed longer.”

“We usually make enough money to pay for the festival, and any surplus goes to CAMRA - which protects the rights of drinkers of real ale.

“Obviously a lot of pubs are closing down and there’s been a lot of problems with pub licensing. We do things like ACVs (assets of community value) which stops publicans from turning pubs into housing and things like that.”

Tony and his volunteers would like to thank the King’s Head for hosting the beer festival once again, and they would also like to thank all those who attended and enjoyed the beers on offer.

If you’re reading this article on Sunday (October 2), then it’s not too late to go along to the festival!

Pop down to the King’s Head pub in Mercer Row before 11pm tonight to and sample the beverages on offer.

• For more information, visit www.louthcamra.org.uk