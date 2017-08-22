Last chance to see the Domesday Book at Lincoln Castle

There is just over a week left to see the earliest surviving public record – the Domesday Book – during its once-in-a-generation visit to Lincoln Castle.

The iconic document, which has been loaned to the castle by the National Archives, is on display in the David PJ Ross Magna Carta Vault until Sunday September 3 as part of the Battles and Dynasties exhibition.

It was commissioned in 1086 by William the Conqueror following his successful invasion 20 years earlier. Domesday gave the king a picture of his realm by recording the taxable value and resources of all the boroughs and manors in England.

Battles and Dynasties is a joint exhibition between the castle and The Collection, and has been designed to celebrate the 800th anniversary of a pivotal moment in British history – the Battle of Lincoln, which saved the crown of Henry III for England.

Other exciting exhibits, on show at The Collection, include Queen Victoria’s throne, the death warrant for Mary Queen of Scots, Edward VIII’s abdication letter and William the Conqueror’s signed order for the creation of Lincoln Cathedral.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said: “This is the only time the Domesday Book has been exhibited outside London in living memory.

“It’s a rare opportunity to see three of the country’s most significant documents together, the Domesday Book, Magna Carta and the Charter of the Forest.

“On top of this, we have a host of nationally-significant artefacts and local treasures at The Collection, charting the succession of the monarchy and the battles fought to win and secure the crown over the last 900 years.

“So if you’ve yet to experience this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition, make sure you book your tickets before it’s too late.”

You can purchase a combined ticket giving you all-inclusive entry to Lincoln Castle to see Domesday Book and entry into Battles and Dynasties at The Collection. These are priced at £19.50 for adults, £16 for concessions and £11.20 for children. A family ticket is also available for £50.20.

For more information, and to book your tickets, visits www.lincolncastle.com .

Battles and Dynasties has been brought together by Lincolnshire County Council and Lord Cormack in partnership with the Historic Lincoln Trust, The National Archives and the British Library.

This exhibition has been made possible as a result of the Government Indemnity Scheme. Lincolnshire County Council would like to thank HM Government for providing Government Indemnity and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England for arranging the indemnity.