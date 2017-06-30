Last chance to take part in ‘Lovely Louth 2017’

The annual ‘Lovely Louth’ competition closes in one week’s time, on Friday (July 7), with judging inspections to take place the following week.

As in previous years, there are six classes - ranging from shops and businesses to sustainable perennial planting - so there is something for everyone.

Winners of each category receive an inscribed cup which is returned after a year, plus a plaque and certificate to keep.

The competition is once again being organised by Louth Town Council, in conjunction with Louth in Bloom.

Presentations will take place on August 1 at The Sessions House in Eastgate, Louth.

Entry forms are available at The Sessions House or online at www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk.

Call the Town Clerk on 01507 355895 for more information.