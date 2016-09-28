Last day in Louth for ‘Alan the Card Man’

Popular market trader Alan Grant is today (Wednesday) hosting his final stall in Louth, after 35 years in the town.

Alan, 65, who lives in Grimsby, has been selling greeting cards and wrapping paper at his stall since the early 1980s and has become a familiar face in Louth’s Market Place over the years.

Alan told the Leader: “I am quite sad to leave here, as I’ve been here for a long time.

“I’d like to thank the customers who have been loyal to me. I appreciate all they’ve done for me over the years.”

Alan joked that he was retiring as he could no longer handle the early morning starts.

After starting off his stall in Louth almost four decades ago, Alan later branched out to Horncastle and Mablethorpe markets too.

He will continue to trade in Horncastle until his current stock is all gone, and he will then retire.

• Pop along to Louth’s Market Place today to say cheerio to Alan, or go along to the next Horncastle market day.