A 23-year-old man from Grimsby was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of theft and going equipped for burglary, after allegedly riding a lawnmower along the A1031 towards Marshchapel.

The alleged incident took place shortly before 2am on Sunday (July 16), and the man was later released under investigation.

Police would like to trace the owner of the lawnmower. If you have had a similar model stolen recently, call 101 and quote incident number 53 of July 16.