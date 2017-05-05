LCC 2017: Results from Louth, Horncastle and the coast

The Conservative Party is celebrating today after sweeping victories in the county council elections across the East Lindsey area.

As expected, the Tories won a majority of wards as they tighten their grip on control at County Hall.

Sarah Dodds (Lab) managed to secure the Louth South ward for Labour, but generally it was a disaster for the main opposition parties.

UKIP suffered a complete wipeout, with Jonathan Noble failing to win the Tattershall Castle ward which was previously held by the party’s leader Colin Mair.

Bill Aron, standing on a Conservative ticket, won the Horncastle & The Keals ward by a big majority. Mike Beecham, chairman of UKIP in Lincolnshire, trailed in third place.

On the coast, long-serving county councillor Steve Palmer lost out by just 42 votes to his Conservative rival, Colin Matthews.

In the Mablethorpe ward, Labour’s Graham Cullen won the seat by just 52 votes, with the Conservative candidate Noi Sear coming second.

In Saltfleet & The Cotes, recent UKIP defector Daniel McNally captured the seat for the Tories.

British National Party candidate for Louth South, Robert Ashton - the party’s only candidate across the whole county - finished in last place with just 46 votes in the Louth South ward.

If last night’s voting patterns are replicated in next month’s general election, then Victoria Atkins looks even more of an odds-on favourite to retain the Louth & Horncastle seat for the Tories.

ALFORD & SUTTON Colin Matthews (Cons) - 1187 votes

Steve Palmer (Lincs Ind) - 1145 votes

Graham Archer (Lab) - 298 votes

Julia Pears (UKIP) - 258 votes

BARDNEY & CHERRY WILLINGHAM

Ian Gordon Fleetwood (Cons) - 1523 votes

Chris Darcel (Lincs Ind) - 743 votes

Denise Mary Schofield (Lab) - 317 votes

Sharon Anne Spicer - (UKIP) - 155 votes

Vicky Pearson (Green) - 121 votes

HORNCASTLE & THE KEALS

Bill Aron (Cons) - 1733 votes

Mark William Taylor (Lab) - 541 votes

Mike Beecham (UKIP) - 459 votes

LOUTH NORTH

Tony Bridges (Cons) - 1539 votes

Ros Jackson (Lab) - 1178 votes

LOUTH SOUTH

Sarah Rosemary Dodds (Lab) - 1216 votes

Jill Makinson-Sanders (Ind) - 833 votes

Chris Green (Cons) - 788 votes

Tristan Rudolf Matthews (UKIP) - 101 votes

Robert John Ashton (BNP) - 46 votes

LOUTH WOLDS

Hugo Marfleet (Cons) - 1873 votes

Daniel Anthony Simpson (Lincs Ind) - 724 votes

Kate Elizabeth Anne Berridge (Lab) - 479 votes

MABLETHORPE

Graham Edward Cullen (Lab) - 1024 votes

Noi Sear (Cons) - 972 votes

John Peter Critchlow (UKIP) - 565 votes

Pauline June Palmer (Lincs Ind) - 328 votes

SALTFLEET & THE COTES

Daniel McNally (Cons) - 1909 votes

Stephen Anthony Holland (Lab) - 477 votes

TATTERSHALL CASTLE

Tom Ashton (Cons) - 1922 votes

Jonathan Howard Noble (UKIP) - 534 votes

Phillip Martin Smith (Lab) - 338 votes

WOODHALL SPA & WRAGBY

Patricia Anne Bradwell (Cons) - 2605 votes

Colin David Rickett (Lab) - 560 votes