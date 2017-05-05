LCC 2017: Results from Louth, Horncastle and the coast

The Conservative Party is celebrating today after sweeping victories in the county council elections across the East Lindsey area.
As expected, the Tories won a majority of wards as they tighten their grip on control at County Hall.
Sarah Dodds (Lab) managed to secure the Louth South ward for Labour, but generally it was a disaster for the main opposition parties.
UKIP suffered a complete wipeout, with Jonathan Noble failing to win the Tattershall Castle ward which was previously held by the party’s leader Colin Mair.
Bill Aron, standing on a Conservative ticket, won the Horncastle & The Keals ward by a big majority. Mike Beecham, chairman of UKIP in Lincolnshire, trailed in third place.
On the coast, long-serving county councillor Steve Palmer lost out by just 42 votes to his Conservative rival, Colin Matthews.
In the Mablethorpe ward, Labour’s Graham Cullen won the seat by just 52 votes, with the Conservative candidate Noi Sear coming second.
In Saltfleet & The Cotes, recent UKIP defector Daniel McNally captured the seat for the Tories.
British National Party candidate for Louth South, Robert Ashton - the party’s only candidate across the whole county - finished in last place with just 46 votes in the Louth South ward.
If last night’s voting patterns are replicated in next month’s general election, then Victoria Atkins looks even more of an odds-on favourite to retain the Louth & Horncastle seat for the Tories.
ALFORD & SUTTON Colin Matthews (Cons) - 1187 votes
Steve Palmer (Lincs Ind) - 1145 votes
Graham Archer (Lab) - 298 votes
Julia Pears (UKIP) - 258 votes
BARDNEY & CHERRY WILLINGHAM
Ian Gordon Fleetwood (Cons) - 1523 votes
Chris Darcel (Lincs Ind) - 743 votes
Denise Mary Schofield (Lab) - 317 votes
Sharon Anne Spicer - (UKIP) - 155 votes
Vicky Pearson (Green) - 121 votes
HORNCASTLE & THE KEALS
Bill Aron (Cons) - 1733 votes
Mark William Taylor (Lab) - 541 votes
Mike Beecham (UKIP) - 459 votes
LOUTH NORTH
Tony Bridges (Cons) - 1539 votes
Ros Jackson (Lab) - 1178 votes
LOUTH SOUTH
Sarah Rosemary Dodds (Lab) - 1216 votes
Jill Makinson-Sanders (Ind) - 833 votes
Chris Green (Cons) - 788 votes
Tristan Rudolf Matthews (UKIP) - 101 votes
Robert John Ashton (BNP) - 46 votes
LOUTH WOLDS
Hugo Marfleet (Cons) - 1873 votes
Daniel Anthony Simpson (Lincs Ind) - 724 votes
Kate Elizabeth Anne Berridge (Lab) - 479 votes
MABLETHORPE
Graham Edward Cullen (Lab) - 1024 votes
Noi Sear (Cons) - 972 votes
John Peter Critchlow (UKIP) - 565 votes
Pauline June Palmer (Lincs Ind) - 328 votes
SALTFLEET & THE COTES
Daniel McNally (Cons) - 1909 votes
Stephen Anthony Holland (Lab) - 477 votes
TATTERSHALL CASTLE
Tom Ashton (Cons) - 1922 votes
Jonathan Howard Noble (UKIP) - 534 votes
Phillip Martin Smith (Lab) - 338 votes
WOODHALL SPA & WRAGBY
Patricia Anne Bradwell (Cons) - 2605 votes
Colin David Rickett (Lab) - 560 votes