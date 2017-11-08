Learn basic CPR for free at Bridge McFarland branches

Bridge McFarland has invested in the safety of local people by paying to have defibrillator machines installed in six of its office reception areas.

Bridge McFarland staff members in each of these offices - including Louth, Market Rasen and Grimsby - have been given training on how to use the machines in the event that someone needs CPR.

In partnership with LIVES, the law firm is urging people in the local community to take note of the position of these defibrillator machines in the event that they are ever needed in the local vicinity.

They would also like to invite local people to learn the basics of CPR in the 15 minute sessions being run out of their various offices later this month:

• Friday November 10 (11.30am-1.30pm) – Bridge McFarland Louth Office – call 01507 605 883 to book.

• Friday November 17 (11am–2pm) – Bridge McFarland Grimsby St Mary’s Gate office – call 01472 311711 to book.

• Tuesday November 28 (11.30am–1.30pm) - Bridge McFarland Market Rasen Office – call 01673 843723 to book.

Practice Manager Adele Collis said: “We take the safety of our staff, clients and community very seriously.

“The statistics leave no room for debate. If good CPR and defibrillation are performed within three to five minutes of a cardiac arrest, the chance of survival increases by over 50 per cent.

“We would urge other local businesses to install these machines, it’s definitely better to be safe than sorry, and I for one feel better knowing that the machine is there and ready to be used”.

According to the British Heart Foundation, there are over 30,000 cardiac arrests per year outside of hospital in the UK, and currently just eight per cent of people survive cardiac arrest.