Legbourne and Little Cawthorpe WI mark 80 years

The Legbourne and Little Cawthorpe WI recently celebrated their 80th anniversary - and what an evening it was.

Friends, villagers, other members of other WI groups joined locals to celebrate the milestone.

A warm welcome was given by the vice-president Janet West who deputised for president, Edith Jones, who was ill.

She gave abrief history of what had happened nationally in 1936 when the branch formed.

The Papillon Choir opened the festivities with some wonderful classic and modern songs.

They sang in perfect harmony and were an absolute pleasure to listen to.

Following the interval, The Louth Ukulele Band gave the audience a great rendition of popular music.

The audience was actively encouraged to sing along.

Legbourne and Little Cawthorpe WI members are pictured above marking the big 80th milestone.