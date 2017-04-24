Lesley Garrett set to perform in Louth this week

International singing star, broadcaster and media personalist Lesley Garrett (CBE) is making a special stop-off in Louth this month, all in the name of charity.

An audience with Ms Garrett will be taking place on Saturday, April 29, at St James’s Church in Louth from 7.30pm.

The event has been organised by Louth Rotary Club and all of the profits from the performance will go to local charities in the area.

For tickets, please call: 077741 49954.

Or visit: www.louthrotaryconcert.com for more information.