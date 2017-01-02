‘Like grandfather, like grandson’ at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway

A Louth man has taken a novel approach to the traditional sponsored head shave - by only having half of his hair removed until he reaches his next target.

As reported in last week’s edition, Cheyne Leftley-Walker, 41, decided to have half of his head and face shaved after surpassing his £100 target for ‘Decembeard’, helping to beat bowel cancer.

Cheyne said: “My original target was £100, and I was surprised how quickly I reached it. I have honoured that target, but I have decided to continue raising funds.

“My next target is £250, and if I reach that stage I shall do a full head and face shave. I shall then continue raising funds throughout December for a further target - which I shall not reveal just yet!

“I decided to raise funds for Decembeard as cancer is something that has touched my family in unfortunate circumstances.

“It is such an ugly disease and there are so many unknowns about it.

“Whilst there are many charities who do amazing fundraising for cancer related benefits, Decembeard is a charity that I could really connect with as a long- standing bearded man.”

• If you would like to find out more, or make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cheyne-leftley-walker-decembeard-2016