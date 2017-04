The Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society based in Louth received a welcomed soar in money thanks to a donation from the Caistor and District Lions.

A cheque of £500 was presented recently - The Caistor Lions remit doesn’t usually spread as far as Louth, but extended their funds to support the blind society, because they help people in the West Lindsey area.

The lions members also decided that it would be a fitting way to mark Lions Club International’s centenary year.