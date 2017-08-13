Lincoln Castle delivers sensational stories

Have your say

Delve into the murky shadows of history and discover sensational stories of Robin Hood and other outlaws at Lincoln Castle this month.

On Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20, the popular attraction will be hosting a weekend dedicated to the exploits of law breakers, ne’er-do-wells and outlaws.

Stand and deliver!! Lincoln Castle event EMN-170208-112505001

Activities will include a three-person performance retelling the story of outlaw Robin Hood, a thorn in the side of King John, the man who would go on to seal Magna Carta.

Visitors will also hear amazing real-life stories about swashbuckling female pirates Mary Read and Anne Bonnay, complete with sword fighting.

And the castle’s resident Victorian Prison group will be on-hand for their own costumed performances.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said: “This is set to be a cracking weekend, packed with a galloping highwayman with pistols at the ready, have-a-go archery for aspiring outlaws, and music and song.

“For history buffs, there will be a chance to see presentations on crime and punishment and learn what happened to those caught breaking the Royal Forest Laws.

“It’s going to be two captivating days of cutpurses and ne’er-do-wells - don’t miss out!”

The event runs from 11am to 4.30pm each day.

Main castle attractions are open 10am to 5pm.

Visit: www.lincolncastle.com for advance tickets.