Lincolnshire charity is helping improve family life

A Lincolnshire charity says a recent merger is already leading to improvements in the vital service it provides to vulnerable families.

Home-Start Lincolnshire held an official launch event to celebrate the merger of eight local Home-Start groups within the county.

The launch highlighted the fantastic work which continues to be carried out by a dedicated team of volunteers and staff, as well as revealing future plans and projects.

The guest list included government officials and local dignitaries as well as education and health professionals, along with many agencies and supporters.

They were delighted to hear about the valuable support Home-Start Lincolnshire is continuing to provide for vulnerable families.

Home-Start believes early intervention is key to helping many people and is getting that message out to local health care professionals.

The charity says early referrals mean they can help prevent family circumstances developing into a crisis.

Delegates heard inspirational stories from volunteers and Family Support Co-ordinators about how Home- Start has made a positive impact to families in local communities.

Chief Executive, Tracey Ruddock, explained how the charity is looking at innovative ways to ensure it continues to meet the needs of those communities.

She said: “Home-Start throughout Lincolnshire has an excellent track record in improving people’s lives.

“This merger has already proved great news for the people of Lincolnshire.

“Our new single charity has generated significant financial savings by working more efficiently and reducing duplication of tasks whilst supporting even more local families and children in need of help.

“Our staff and volunteers are now making an even bigger difference to people’s lives throughout the county.”

Home-Start Lincolnshire is now one of the largest local family support charities’ in the county, with over 500 volunteers providing vital emotional support, practical help and parenting advice to families who are struggling.

The core work of Home-Start offers home-visiting support to families through its talented team of trained volunteers who work with parents to increase their confidence, reduce their isolation and support them to access services in the community to give their children the best possible start in life.

• If you would like to find out more about Home-Start - or if you would like to join the team of volunteers - call 01507 308030 or visit: www homestartlincolnshire.co.uk.