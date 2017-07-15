Lincolnshire Co-op staff are shocked by the proposed closure of two distribution centres

Lincolnshire Co-op has announced plans to close its two food distribution centre sites in Lincoln, putting 111 distribution and office staff at risk of redundancy.

Ed Leach, Usdaw Area organiser says: “Staff at the distribution centres are shocked by the company’s announcement and we are meeting with management to hear the rationale for their proposals and engage in meaningful consultation about the planned closures.

“Our priority is to get the best possible deal for our members. We will be looking at options to save jobs and keep staff in employment within the Co-op or with other employers. In the meantime Usdaw reps are providing our members with the support, advice and representation they need at this very difficult time.”