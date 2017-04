Could you play a role on one of the most important dates in local government this year?

Lincolnshire County Council elections take place on May 4.

There are some reserve roles available to fill. These include:

- Two counting assistants

- Runners at Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth (Count Venue)

If you are able to help or for further information please contact the elections team: email elections@e-lindsey.gov.uk