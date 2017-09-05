Lincolnshire East CCG Annual Public Meeting in Woodhall Spa

Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group will be holding its Annual Public Meeting at the Dower House Hotel, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6PY on Thursday September 28 2016.

Open to members of the public, the Annual Public Meeting is the CCG’s opportunity to formally launch its 2016-17 Annual Report and Accounts, and will provide an opportunity to hear about its work over the course of 2016-2017, the CCG’s fourth year of operation.

“The Annual Public Meeting is a great opportunity for our patients to find out more about what we have been working on over the last 12 months, particularly how we have spent our commissioning budget. It also gives us the chance to talk a little bit about our future plans,” explains Tracy Pilcher, Chief Nurse, Lincolnshire East CCG.

“As well as this the Annual Public Meeting is an opportunity to speak with our Governing Body and CCG team, and for members of the public to raise any questions they may have,” adds Tracy.

The Annual Public Meeting will begin at 2pm (refreshment available from 1.30pm) and will include a presentation from the CCG’s senior team, who will talk about the CCG’s work during 2016-17.

If you would like to attend and/or submit a question for the Annual Public Meeting, please contact Claire Wilson, Corporate/Board Secretary tel: 01522 515308 or email claire.wilson@lincolnshireeastccg.nhs.uk