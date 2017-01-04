Lincolnshire East CCG: ‘Give yourself a break from alcohol this January’

January is a time when many of us want to give our body a break and start looking after our health again.

Cutting the amount of alcohol you consume is a good start, and a whole month off alcohol is really good for your health. It boosts your energy levels and improves your sleep, but it also gives you a sense of achievement and can save you money too.

Lincolnshire East CCG is encouraging people living and working locally to take a break from alcohol by signing up for ‘Dry January’.

Last January, one in six people participated in Dry January and tens of thousands of people signed up online; of the people who took part last year, 79 per cent saved money, 62 per cent slept better and had more energy, and 49 per cent lost weight.

The campaign, supported by Public Health England, aims to encourage people to take a break from drinking for a month.

It is not about never drinking again; instead, it provides an opportunity to give your body a break from alcohol. So why not get involved in 2017 and start experiencing the benefits?

You can sign up for Dry January and register for tips and tools to make the most of the month by visiting www.dryjanuary.org.uk

More information about alcohol consumption is also available on www.nhs.uk

• Alcohol is the leading cause of preventable ill health and death in 15 to 49 year olds and is a factor in more than 60 medical conditions, including liver disease, a number of cancers and depression.